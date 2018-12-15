FLORENCE — The city of Florence saw its first Christmas parade sweep down College Avenue and through East Main Street on Saturday morning.
A Grinch character, snowman, Mr. and Mrs. Claus characters, horses and pets dressed in holiday garb were seen strolling down the parade route. Giveaways were passed to parade visitors watching from the sidelines to include candies and small bags of donuts. The event also had contest raffles, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus posed for photos with parade-goers.
Officials hatched the idea and started planning for the parade less than two weeks ago.
“It was a lot of effort with other people helping as well. It takes everybody to make it happen,” said event MC and Florence Mayor Protem Debra Cahill, when asked how they were able to throw a parade in such a short time period.
Officials want to do it again next year.
“We had a good lineup and we think we can double that for next year. We hope to have more bands and of course, more floats,” Cahill said. Next year, plans to actively invite more military families on Fort Hood are in the works.
The Christmas Extravaganza — an offshoot of the city’s monthly Market Days event — was also held in tandem to the parade. Vendors sold holiday décor, sweets, home décor, jewelry, hand-made crafts, beauty supplies, clothing, gifts and more.
Stay updated on upcoming events and how to apply to be a vendor for the 2019 Christmas parade by visiting www.florencetex.com or the city’s official Facebook page. A separate Facebook page for the parade is being considered.
Participants in the parade included: Florence Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Briggs Fire Department, Florence Volunteer Fire Department, Blue Santa, the City of Florence Misfits, the Florence Elementary School PTA, the Florence High School band, Smile Doctors, Mendoza Stone, ASAP Towing, 12A Girl Scouts, CWH Home Services, Centex Superior Installation, Bubba Kaetzel, the Florence Elementary King of Kindness, Sprinkles the Elf, Fruits for All, iTumble, K&H Dumpster Solutions, Aggies Angels and others.
