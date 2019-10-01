Heights award

Sgt. Eugene Cuthbert, left, was presented with the Police Officer of the Year award by Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd during the 2018 Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet Jan. 28.

 File photo

Harker Heights residents are now able to submit nominations for police officer, firefighter and citizen of the year, according to the Harker Heights Police Department Facebook page.

The awards will be presented at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce banquet in January, according to Caitlin Sedano, administrative assistant of Police Chief Phil Gadd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.