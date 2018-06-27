Around 32,000 Killeen trash customers will see a new garbage pickup day after the city reorganized its route schedules for greater efficiency, according to city Director of Communications Hilary Shine.
“Collection days are being realigned to streamline routes, which will increase operational efficiencies,” Shine said. “This is a another step in improvements to overall Solid Waste services that began last year.”
In 2017, the Killeen City Council directed City Manager Ron Olson to increase operational efficiency in the solid waste department as the council considered a wholesale outsource of the city’s residential and commercial trash service.
After pursuing a Request for Proposals for outsourcing in January, the council reached a 4-3 consensus April 24 to discontinue the request for proposals process for the service.
Council members Debbie Nash-King, Jim Kilpatrick, Jonathan Okray and Juan Rivera voted to kill the initiative.
Shine said the new routes would affect roughly 60 percent of the city’s 50,000 solid waste customers.
The changes have been made citywide, Shine said.
For an interactive map of the new routes, visit https://gisweb.killeentexas.gov/SolidWastePickUp/
