The city of Killeen is facing a more than $825,000 breach of contract suit from a Killeen-based contractor that said the city refused to pay the firm in full for two major road-widening projects.
The Killeen City Council discussed the pending lawsuit on Tuesday night but took no action after a closed-session discussion, according to Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine.
Shine said no repairs are currently underway for the asphalt damage and could not comment further due to the ongoing litigation.
McLean Construction, Inc., filed a civil suit Feb. 23 in the 146th District Court in Bell County, alleging the city did not pay $825,365.21 for work on the Trimmier Road Widening Project and phase two of the Stagecoach Road Reconstruction Project.
At issue were asphalt failures that occurred after McLean’s completion of its contracted work on the two projects. In its original petition filed in district court, McLean said the city withheld some of the contracted fee after the firm refused to perform repairs that it said were outside the scope of its contract.
“The City is refusing to pay McLean amounts due and owing to McLean based upon the City improperly claiming that McLean is responsible for making repairs to the asphalt paving because of the defective design of the Stagecoach Project adopted by the City,” the petition read.
McLean was awarded a $17 million contract for the second phase of the Stagecoach Road renovation project, which was originally scheduled for completion in April 2015. The work widened Stagecoach Road from a two-lane road into a five-lane with a center-turn lane and an 8-foot sidewalk. The project was designed to allow better traffic flow for commuters heading to and from Texas A&M-Central University, along with other new development.
During construction, there was asphalt failure in a mile-long stretch from West Trimmier Road to the west.
The total McLean is claiming for the Stagecoach project is $748,480.81.
The firm is also claiming $76,884.40 in withheld wages for the Trimmier Road Widening Project after asphalt cracks appeared. The $6.8 million project widened Trimmier Road by adding a center turn lane from Central Texas Expressway to Elms Road and was substantially completed in January.
McLean once again faulted shoddy design work by the city for the asphalt damage and said any repairs added to the city’s “punch list” were outside of the firm’s contracted scope.
