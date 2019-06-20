Scheduled fire hydrant maintenance Monday in Killeen will require interruption of water service and a boil-water notice from some residents.
The boil-water notice is issued effective Monday for properties located at the following addresses:
- 1101 to 1712 Jackson Street
- 1101 to 1306 Toliver Street
Once service is restored, all water should be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties have been notified directly.
A public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
