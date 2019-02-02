Boil water notices have been issued by the City of Killeen for properties located in the 4400 block of Clear Creek Road, 5303 John David Drive and the 1700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A water main leak caused a water outage at Clear Creek Road and John David Drive. Crews are actively repairing the leak and will restore service as soon as possible. Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water before consumption until further notice.
On South W.S. Young Drive, a fire hydrant that was damaged by a vehicle is responsible for the water outage. Crews are actively repairing the leak and will restore service as soon as possible.
Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water before consumption until further notice.
Questions may be directed to Water and Sewer Services at 254-501-6319.
