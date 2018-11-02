A new and improved website for the city of Killeen — which cost a cool $68,000 — made its debut Friday.
In April, the Killeen City Council approved a contract with CivicPlus to redesign the city’s 10-year-old website, which staff said had reached the end of its useful lifespan.
The approved contract cost $68,403. The former website was designed in house by city staff.
Six months later, the city rolled out its redesigned landing page Friday with greater mobile functionality and a more streamlined look. Included on the website’s homepage is a rolling list of upcoming City Council meetings and a “city highlights” section, which includes information on upcoming events and activities.
“We had gone as far as we could with the old site,” said Hilary Shine, Killeen’s director of communications, in a release. “The website is our most public resource, and it had become outdated to the point that it was not providing an acceptable level of service.”
In the release, Shine said that the old website lacked mobile compatibility, which prevented over 60 percent of its users from accessing the site fully.
Shine also highlighted a new subscription capability on the website, which allows users to establish individual profiles to set up text and email alerts for some or all of the site’s information push features.
The city said users can elect to be contacted directly in areas of interest like news, road, water or emergency alerts, event announcements or agenda postings.
“One of the most exciting outcomes of this project is the ability to reach out to our users directly rather than waiting for them to come to us,” Shine said of the subscription service.
s will notice the change in design immediately. Fresh colors and patterns highlight new features, most notably a prominent news banner. Quick links, calendars for both meetings and events, a highlight reel and a robust search engine all aim to help users find the services and information they seek.
Take a look at the redesigned website for yourself at killeentexas.gov.
