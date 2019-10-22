Bloomin Fest

Vendors and customers are seen downtown Lampasas during the city's 13th annual Bloomin’ Fest held Saturday April 5.

Elected officials and staff with the city of Lampasas recently attended the annual Texas Municipal League Conference in San Antonio and brought home a $2,500 beautification grant from Waste Connections.

For the third consecutive year, Waste Connections hosted the “Texas Cities Got Talent” competition, which features performances by cities from across the state. The criterion for the competition involves choosing a song from the top 200 most requested Karaoke tunes, writing lyrics about your city and performing with a live band.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.