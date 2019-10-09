Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has proclaimed October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Killeen, and the Killeen Information Technology Department is offering free training to the public to mark the observance. Cybersecurity Training is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center.
The 2019 national theme is Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT. reminding the public that it is a personal responsibility to be an active defender of online digital profiles. The training session will detail proactive steps individuals can take to thwart cybersecurity threats like phishing, malware and identity theft.
