Four outside proposals for Killeen’s solid waste enterprise are undergoing review from a city staff evaluation committee and will go up for City Council consideration in April, according to city officials.
According to Director of Communications Hilary Shine, the four companies that submitted a proposal for the service are:
Houston-based Waste Management, which currently contracts with the city to truck trash from Killeen to the landfill in Temple.
Northampton, United Kingdom-based FCC Environmental, which has a portfolio of more than 5,000 municipalities around the world, according to its website.
Hillsboro-based Frontier Waste Solutions with service areas in North Texas, the greater Houston area and the coastal bend.
Austin-based Texas Disposal Systems, which previously pitched a privatization bid to the council in August 2016.
Three additional companies wrote to decline the city’s request: Phoenix, Arizona-based Republic Services; Ontario, Canada-based Waste Connections; and Austin-based Central Texas Refuse.
According to a Request for Proposals posted in November, the city is looking for a company that will provide one-day-a-week trash pickup and — possibly — curbside recycling in place of the city.
The city provided three options for its desired residential solid waste enterprise — one modeled on its current service and two alternatives. The city is also seeking private options for its light commercial and commercial solid waste services.
The Killeen City Council directed the city to seek proposals on the service Nov. 28. The proposals were due to the city March 16.
In its “base plan,” the city is looking for contractors that will provide one-day-a-week residential pickup for a tiered cart size system with 32-, 64- and 96-gallon options. The contractor would be required to pay a 9 percent franchise fee to the city’s general fund as part of its agreement.
The city’s current solid waste enterprise pays that 9 percent franchise fee to the general fund.
The city’s first alternative would limit those options to only a 96-gallon cart with weekly pickups.
The notable addition, as outlined in the city’s second alternative to the base plan, is the return of curbside recycling, which the council voted to dissolve in August 2016.
The city’s proposed plan would provide a 96-gallon trash cart and a 96-gallon recycling cart to each residence that would each be picked up once a week. In return, the contractor would pay the city $10,000 monthly in recycling sales fees on top of a 9 percent franchise fee due to the city.
Alleviating concerns over city employees losing their jobs in the privatization, the city asked bidders to provide a path to hiring for the department’s 87 employees, which would go beyond a contractor only “considering” the employees for employment.
As part of the request, the city is prohibiting firms from ex parte communications with city staff and the council, prohibiting any lobbying on behalf of specific firms.
Shine said the proposals would first go before the council as a whole rather than a council bid evaluation subcommittee. An exact date for the discussion has not yet been scheduled, and Shine said the proposals were not yet available to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.