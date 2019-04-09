Online payments for utility bills, court fees and permits for the city of Killeen will be unavailable Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to midnight.
A scheduled electrical upgrade will be performed, and online payment services must be interrupted to complete the work, according to a news release from the city.
Utility payments may be made by utilizing the drop box located at the Utility Collections Building, 210 W. Ave. C.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for inconveniences caused by this interruption in service and appreciates your cooperation as we improve payment systems,” according to the city.
