Growth and development were the topics of note during the city of Killeen’s second “About Town” event Thursday, an opportunity for residents to interact with top leadership staff one on one.
In front of a group of about 20 at Haynes Elementary School in west Killeen, six city staff members — City Manager Ron Olson, police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, public works Director David Olson, planning Director Ray Shanaa, community services Director Brett Williams and fire Chief Brian Brank — outlined the city’s current strategy to handle the city’s growth.
Ron Olson highlighted the fact that the city has been rapidly growing in recent years and putting an increasing strain on the city’s ability to match that growth and maintain it.
“Growth is a multi-faceted issue that cities have to deal with,” Olson said. “Killeen is a fast-growing city, and growth will always bring some conflict between older residents and new residents.”
Part of the discussion between staff and residents was over a proposed street maintenance fee under Killeen City Council consideration that would raise $1.6 million per year from residents and businesses to pay for the city’s ailing road infrastructure. According to the city’s figures, the average household would be charged $1.71 per month on their water bills for the fee.
Ron Olson said residents should understand, in order to pay for those road repairs, there would be a significant cost.
“Let’s understand: Things cost money, and you cannot operate this city without an income source,” he said. “Our incomes sources have continued to go down.”
Rhonda Phillips, a resident in attendance, told the Herald she was unsure about the fee and had concerns there would not be enough safeguards to prevent misuse.
“The issue is whether they can make sure that the money isn’t spent for other things,” she said. “I think it’s a mixed bag with this city and money.”
Olson said the council is expected to consider a draft ordinance for the fee at its workshop session Tuesday.
A formal vote on the fee could follow as soon as the council’s Dec. 12 regular meeting.
