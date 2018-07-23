The Killeen Construction Board of Appeals on Thursday will consider demolishing the home where three girls died in an early morning fire Jan. 26.
Chasity Armstrong, 6, Ka’Liyah Armstrong, 5, and Tristan-Sarah Blakes, 3, all died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries after a fire caused by an unattended stove ripped through their home in the 3100 block of Jason Cove Drive at around 3:28 a.m. When fire officials arrived on scene, the home was completely consumed by flames.
Fire investigators determined there were three adults and three children in the residence at the time of the fire. One female adult escaped through a window and sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
One adult male escaped through a window, sustained minor injuries, was treated and released on scene. The third adult left the structure at the time of the fire or just prior to it with no injuries reported.
The three children were found in their shared bedroom. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke declared the children dead between 1:30 and 1:40 p.m. the same day.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez could not be reached for comment on the fire investigation, which has been turned over to KPD.
The board of appeals will consider demolishing the home at its meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday after it was condemned for use by a building official.
The board will meet at the Killeen Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
