After a weather-worn few years, one of Killeen’s oldest structures will re-open to the public next weekend.
The city of Killeen will host a re-dedication of the Blackburn Log House at the Killeen Community Center at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The public is invited.
The city said the 155-year-old historic structure was closed for almost a year while undergoing restoration due to weather damage.
The Blackburn Log House was built in 1863 by John Blackburn in a small community near Killeen called Palo Alto where his family had a 30-acre farm, the city said. The house survived at that site for about 90 years.
Camp Hood was established in 1942, requiring much of the area’s farmland and forcing the relocation of many homesteads. The Blackburn property survived until Fort Hood’s expansion in 1954, when it was moved to the property of Blackburn’s daughter, Elizabeth McCorcle, on Westcliff Road. It remained at that site for more than two decades.
In 1976, the city said Jack Cloud purchased the house and had it reconstructed at its current location next to the Killeen Community Center at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Cloud presented it to the city to honor the early pioneers who settled the Killeen area.
The Texas Historical Commission granted the John Blackburn Log House a Texas Historic Marker in 1985 as part of the Texas Sesquicentennial.
The city said the log house sees thousands of visitors each year as residents enjoy festivals, movies and events at the center.
Killeen’s other historic landmarks include downtown Killeen, City Hall at 101 N. College St. and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Building at 1 Santa Fe Plaza.
