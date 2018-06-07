Killeen will continue to cook.
High humidity and low rain conditions will continue for the area over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s the classic summertime pattern,” said meteorologist Lee Carlaw.
Temperatures will likely rise some time next week, according to Carlaw, and so will the heat index. Conditions could feel as high as 102 degrees by Wednesday.
Friday’s high is expected to be 95 with a low of 73.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 with a low of 73.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 94 and a low of 75.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 with a low of 74.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 5 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 2 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.