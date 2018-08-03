For the first time in weeks, no smoke can be seen in the skies above Fort Hood. An post official said Friday that the fires have been extinguished and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Firefighters got the Blackwell range fire 100 percent contained on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release on Thursday.
Crews have been battling various range fires on post since July 17, according to past news releases from the Fort Hood Press Center.
The causes are being investigated.
