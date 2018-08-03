Water drop

Fort Hood fire crews fought the range fires from the air and land throughout the last half of July and into August.

 U.S. Army Photo by CW2 Bryant Palmer, 69th ADA Bde.

For the first time in weeks, no smoke can be seen in the skies above Fort Hood. An post official said Friday that the fires have been extinguished and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Firefighters got the Blackwell range fire 100 percent contained on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release on Thursday.

Crews have been battling various range fires on post since July 17, according to past news releases from the Fort Hood Press Center.

The causes are being investigated.

Emily Hilley-Sierzchula is reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald. Reach her at emilys@kdhnews.com

Herald reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.