The Clements Boys & Girls Clubs released a statement Wednesday night in remembrance of a former club member who was killed Monday.
Marquis Demps, 21, was shot in the 400 block of Root Avenue and later died, according to a news release from Killeen Police Department.
“I just can’t believe it. Marquis did every fun thing we offered at the Union Grove Unit from 6th to 8th grade. He was a respectful young man from a military family, and he shared that enthusiasm and leadership with other youth through our Junior Staff Program as a volunteer after he went off to High School,” said Karin Freeman, former Unit Director of Clements Boys & Girls Clubs Nolan Middle School Unit, in a written statement.
Demps worked closely with Freeman as a junior-staff member during his time at the club. He joined the Boys & Girls Club at age 7, and had expressed appreciation for the program’s ability to keep him and his friends busy.
“It’s always fun to have activities to keep us going and doing stuff … (especially) the activities where you make posters for basketball games and the Christmas parades,” Demps said to the Herald in August 2012.
Thanks to Freeman’s mentorship, Demps was able to secure a scholarship to attend Central Texas College, according to Program Director John Fizer.
“Marquis and I came up together – at school and the Club, and even after,” Fizer said.
Tiana Quick, chief executive officer for the club, said the group’s thoughts and prayers are with the Demps family during this time of mourning.
“We are saddened by this unnecessary and senseless loss of life,” Quick said. “Especially from someone who left such an impact on our organization.”
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
The app P3 tips is also available for download on iOS and Android phones. All information is anonymous and confidential, and if a your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime, up to $1,000 in cash may be rewarded.
This case continues to be investigated, and information will be released as it becomes available, according to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
