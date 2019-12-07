While “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is always a story that is special in its own right during the holidays, the story time held at Barnes & Noble in the Market Heights Shopping Center on Saturday morning was made even more special by the presence of people who came to also show their support for Clifton Park Elementary School, who was there holding a book fair in conjunction with the event.

Lisa Goodman, Barnes & Noble children’s department lead, said, “We’ve got a book fair going on today (by Clifton Park Elementary), who just did some performances and singing. It was really good. They’re doing cute holiday face painting, and if (people) provide the coupon at the front, a percentage of the proceeds will go to that school.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.