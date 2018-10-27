The Copperas Cove City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a brief special city council meeting at the Technology Center.
The three-item agenda to be tackled at 508 S. 2nd St. consists of two closed-meeting items. In executive session, Cove Council will discuss “personnel matters … regarding search and selection of a City Manager.” The council will also deliberate an offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect referenced as “Project Glow.”
The online agenda contains no further details regarding these two items.
Also on the agenda, Cove Council will discuss purchase of certificates of convenience and necessity for the Clayton Ranch Subdivision.
On May 31, city staff received a “Petition for Voluntary Annexation” from Ray Don Clayton of D Bar C Holdings, LP, Texas Limited Partnership for 71.616 acres of a 73.864 acre tract of land off the west end of Big Divide Road. The city annexed the property into the city limits on Sept. 18.
At the time of the annexation, it was identified on the petition the property was located within Kempner.
Cove Council will discuss customer water service and fire system service for the area.
