Curtis Drive, from Diana Drive to Kaitlyn Drive, in Killeen will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be reopened to through traffic at the end of each day.
Crews will be installing a water main and must enter the roadway to complete the work, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.