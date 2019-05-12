An unusually cool start to the morning should give way to sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s in the Killeen area today.
Meteorologist Warren Hernandez with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Saturday that temperatures would be in the mid-50s overnight, calling them “pretty low for this time of the year.”
Lingering humidity could combine with those temperatures to cause patchy fog before 9 a.m. Sunday. The weather should warm as the cold front moves off to the east, bringing back sunny skies and a high of around 77.
That forecast will continue for part of the day Monday, with clear skies to start the day and a high in the upper 70s.
Hernandez said clouds will start moving in again Monday afternoon, as a storm system approaches from the west.
Rain chances will increase through the day Tuesday before the system moves through the area Tuesday night. Partly sunny weather should return by Wednesday afternoon.
Hernandez said the ground in Central Texas remains saturated, meaning additional rainfall could lead to a risk of flooding.
Highs will be in the upper 70s through Wednesday, and move into the lower 80s Thursday.
Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s through Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.