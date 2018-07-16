BELTON — The annual Point-in-Time count is the largest project the Central Texas Homeless Coalition tackles. The count is used by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the number of homeless in different cities in the country.
Planning for the count was discussed at the Homeless Coalition meeting last week in Belton.
The homeless are scattered throughout Temple and staff from the VA homeless programs typically know the wooded areas that are serving as homes.
The area behind Bob Mills Furniture has a couple of long-term homeless who won’t talk to anyone, said Tiffany Love, VA homeless program.
“They’re pretty much off the grid,” Love said.
In the summer, a group stays at Owl Creek campgrounds because they can stay free for seven days, Brooke Udy, with the VA homeless program, said.
The VA does outreach several times a year.
During the count, one of the biggest obstacles is getting the people doing the count to the location where the homeless live outdoors at the same time.
Once a month, representatives from different agencies, such as Central Counties Services, the VA and others will go to homeless sites together.
“That way if I don’t have something to help you, maybe one of the other agencies does,” Love said. “It helps build relationships and get to places safely.”
Amanda Tindell, with Central Counties Services, said she keeps bottles of water in her car to give to the homeless who approach her for assistance.
“I ask them to go to one of the agencies where they can be assessed and get their information into HMIS,” Tindell said.
HMIS is the Homeless Management Information System, and is a class of database applications used to confidentially aggregate data on homeless populations served in the United States. Such software applications record and store client-level information on the characteristics and service needs of homeless people.
“Sometimes it works OK,” she said. “Some people don’t want to talk to you at all.”
The person you talk to out in the field might be open to help initially, but unless you go back and follow up with them and develop a level of trust, that rapport, they are not likely to cooperate, Tidwell said.
Killeen resource center needed
Lolita and Charles Gilmore opened Teach Them to Love Outreach Ministries in downtown Killeen a couple of years ago and they noticed that the homeless tend to congregate in the downtown area after the shelters release them each morning.
The Gilmores would like to see a community resource center, similar to Feed My Sheep in Temple, open in Killeen.
“If we could get a number of services under one umbrella and a place for the homeless to go, not just to sleep, but a program of services it would improve the area,” Lolita Gilmore said.
Killeen police Officer Kyle Moore, with the Homeless Outreach Team, has been looking at empty structures in downtown Killeen that might serve as a resource center to the homeless.
“The need is there,” Lolita Gilmore said. “We will move forward on it.”
Armado Galindo with United Health Care, said in Waco the homeless organizations hold two big events each year where services are provided to the homeless, including vision screenings, haircuts, pet care for the homeless who have pets, hygiene items, blankets and other services.
“This way you’re not tracking them down, they are coming to you,” Galindo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.