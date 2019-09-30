Two local police departments will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday. This free event allows local residents to interact informally with law enforcement officers.
The first local department to host an event will be the Killeen Police Department, which will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Coffee Beanery, 2408 Clear Creek Road, Killeen.
