Fall officially began Saturday, and the weather seems to have gotten the memo.
A cold front moved in to the area midday Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and the chance for more rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature reached 84 degrees early Wednesday, but was 74 degrees by 2:30 p.m.
Along with the cooler temperatures, the area is also facing a 20 to 30 percent rain chance throughout the weekend and in to early next week.
Killeen has seen 6.36 inches of rain so far in September, the National Weather Service said.
Although September was wetter than normal, the rainfall total for the year is only 14.99 inches, still well behind the average of 23.76 by the end of September.
