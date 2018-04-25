UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: According to the National Weather Service's weather radar, rain showers could hit the Killeen area as soon as 5:30 p.m.
A cold front currently moving through the Central Texas area is bringing with it some chances of rain, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
"It is going to be pretty sunny up there right now, but you can expect to see some high cloud cover around 3 p.m.," meteorologist Lee Carlaw said. "Then you may have a brief hit of rain in the 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. time frame."
Carlaw said the major threat during the possible rain will be lightning, due to the constantly shifting temperatures in the area. The current rain chance is 40 percent.
The rain chances are expected to taper offer before midnight, and the forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend calls for sunny skies.
"Before the rain and the rest of the week would be a good time to go outside," Carlaw said. "It's rare that you see highs just in the 70s this late in April."
Today's high is expected to reach 75 degrees with a low of 46. Thursday's temperatures are expected to see a high of 80 and a low of 52. Friday is predicted to have a high temperature of 78 and a low of 48. Saturday is expected to reach 80 degrees again and have a low of 54. Sunday is predicted to have a high of 83 and a low of 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.