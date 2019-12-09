WEATHER Graphic

After today's above average temperatures push their way through Killeen, a cold front is expected to make its way through the area tonight, bringing with it high rain chances and a sharp drop in temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth, a rain chance of 40% is expected to move into the area around 9 p.m. tonight and quickly grow to an 80% chance. The temperature is also expected to drop to 38 degrees over night with lows to remain in the 30s every night this week.

