WEATHER Graphic

A cold front swept through the Killeen area Sunday night, bringing with it lower temperatures that are still expected to be mostly gone by the time Wednesday rolls around, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The week will start off very cool, with temperatures in the mid 70s, before climbing back to the low 90s by the end of the week before dropping again at the start of the weekend.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.