Cooler weather is on the way, and there's a slim chance of a thunderstorm popping up in the Killeen-Fort Hood area this afternoon, officials said.
A cold front moving through Texas is expected to hit the Killeen-Fort Hood area around 4 p.m. today, bring about 30% chance of rain and a "slim chance of an isolated storm," said Matt Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The cold front will bring down temperatures into the 50s tonight with a high in the low 60s on Friday, when there is a 60 percent chance of rain, Bishop said.
There's a 70% chance of rain Saturday as temperatures warm up again.
