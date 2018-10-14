A strong cold front is expected to roll through the Killeen area slightly before midnight tonight, and it will bring with it much colder temperatures and some strong rain chances, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
"The cold front should reach the Killeen area between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight, and maybe as early as 9 p.m.," meteorologist Jason Godwin said. "You can probably expect temperature drops between 5 and 10 degrees in just the first couple of hours."
The high temperature today was 85 degrees, but tonight's low is forecast at just 47 degrees. There is also an 80 percent chance of rain in the forecast, with the possibility of thunderstorms.
"You could see some storms tonight as the cold front rolls through, and there is also the potential for some hail and high winds," Godwin said. "You may also experience some flooding issues in areas."
Rain chances will reach 90 percent Monday and Tuesday before dropping to 30 percent for the rest of the week. According to Godwin, the Killeen area is expected to receive between 2 and 3 inches of rain between tonight, Monday and Tuesday. Killeen also received 0.55 inches of rain Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to remain a constant 46 degrees Monday night through Tuesday night before rising to the upper 50s and lower 60s as the week goes on.
