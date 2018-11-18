A cold front moving through the Killeen area today will bring chilly weather and chances of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A storm system expected to sweep through Killeen at around sunrise today will bring highs down to the upper 40s with around a 50 percent chance of rain, meteorologist Steve Fano said.
With the front will be wind gusts of around 10 to 15 mph, Fano said. The low for today will be 41 degrees.
Beginning this evening, the forecast shows rain chances petering out before another small system hits the area Wednesday, bringing more rain and low temps.
On Monday, there will be a 30 percent chance of rain with highs in the mid-50s. The low for Monday will be in the low 40s.
On Tuesday, there is no forecast for rain and highs will be in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s.
For Wednesday, rain will briefly return with a 60 percent chance of rain and highs in the 60s. The low Wednesday will be in the low 40s.
Despite the foul weather, Fano said Thanksgiving should be sunny.
“The good news is by Thanksgiving Day, that weather system will be east of us,” he said.
