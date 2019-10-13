WEATHER Graphic

The Killeen/Fort Hood area may finally felt fall temperatures when a cold front moved through the area early last week and temperatures this week should remain relatively low, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The high temperature today is expected to stay in the upper 70s, while the low temperature could reach the low 70s.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.