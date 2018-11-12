Slowly-dropping temperatures throughout Monday brought the first freeze warning of the season for the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A freeze warning means the season's first episode of subfreezing temperatures are likely to occur, according to the National Weather Service website.
The conditions will kill sensitive plants. Residents are advised to protect tender vegetation.
Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways and sidewalks. Outdoor pets should be brought inside.
Today’s temperatures will reach a high of 41 degrees, but breezy winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 will keep the wind chill factor feeling like the 20s and 30s, said meteorologist Bianca Villanueva.
Overnight lows are expected to drop to 25 degrees.
The winds are expected to drop Wednesday, warming up to a high of 48 degrees with a night-time low of 29, Villanueva said. Thursday will continue to warm up with an expected high of 58 degrees.
