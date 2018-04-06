Chances of showers and thunderstorms Friday night will bring cool temperatures on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will rebound for Sunday, however.
"Unseasonably cold air is headed our way," said Daniel Huckaby, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
Saturday's forecast includes slight chances of rain in the morning with a high in the low 50s. Conditions are also predicted to be windy, with gusts potentially reaching 35 mph.
"It will be a remarkably cold day for April," Huckaby said.
Temperatures will drop into the low 40s Saturday night, with wind chills possibly dipping into the 20s, Huckaby said.
The mercury will rise into the mid-70s as the sun returns on Sunday. Winds will remain gusty through the day.
Rain chances return for early Monday morning, with clouds forecast for the rest of the day and a high in the mid-70s.
Tuesday will be sunny, with highs int he 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will see sun and highs predicted in the 80s.
