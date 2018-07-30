After a dry spell of triple digit heat, Killeen-area residents may get a reprieve from the summer sizzle when a cooler front passes through the area this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The high today is still anticipated to near 100 degrees, but conditions should simmer down about 9 p.m. as the front moves in, bringing with it milder temperatures and potential precipitation, said Dennis Cain, meteorologist with the NWS.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area Tuesday morning, with a low temperature around 73 degrees, according to the NWS.
“The chance of showers will taper off by Tuesday afternoon,” Cain said. “We aren’t expecting much rain.”
However slight, the rainfall may provide some assistance to firefighting crews who recently battled several local wildfires due to arid conditions that have left much of the area’s vegetation dehydrated.
“Any kind of rain helps and reduction in heat helps our firefighters,” said Killeen Fire Department Chief Brian Brank, who said that dryness is primarily to blame for the increase in fires. “We need rain to increase the moisture content in the grasses.”
Brank said area crews have got a handle on the fires of the last few days.
According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the Fort Hood range fire is 100 percent contained.
Fort Hood representatives could not be reached for comment as of press time.
The fire is not anticipated to move, leave the postal boundary or affect any structures, Brank said.
Cain said residents in the Killeen area may also look forward to cooler temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week.
“The high on Tuesday is expected to be 93 degrees,” Cain said. “And the highs through the rest of the week should remain between 97 and 96 degrees.”
The low will be 70 degrees Wednesday morning, then 73 to 74 degrees the rest of the week, according to the NWS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.