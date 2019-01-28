Area residents can expect to feel temperatures much more in line with what one would expect from late January on Tuesday, according to the forecast provided by the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
While the skies are expected to be sunny Tuesday, the temperature is only expected to reach a high of 48 degrees. Tuesday night will see mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 34 degrees. Today will be the coldest day of the new cold front, according to the forecast.
Wednesday’s temperatures will reach a high of 53 degrees and a low of 37 degrees. The skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy all day long.
The cloudy skies are expected to give way to rainfall Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 20 percent chance of showers on each of the three days. Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach 57 degrees while Thursday’s low is predicted to be 49 degrees.
On Friday the high temperature is expected to reach 62 degrees while the low temperature will still be cooler at 50 degrees.
Saturday’s temperatures could reach the low 70s again, with a currently predicted high of 69 degrees, and a low temperature of 53 degrees.
