The Killeen/Fort Hood area may finally receive a brief spell of fall temperatures as a cold front is expected to move through the area late tonight and early Monday morning, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The week will start off very cool, with temperatures in the mid 70s, before climbing back to the low 90s by the end of the week.

