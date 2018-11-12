Slowly-dropping temperatures throughout the day will bring a chance for a freeze overnight into Tuesday for the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A light rain will continue on and off into the evening hours, when the rain will stop as a cold front drops temperatures to around 30 degrees, said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.
“We have a freeze warning for the entire area in Central Texas,” Sanchez said. “Winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with some gusting. The clouds will stick around until about mid day tomorrow, but the rest of the week should be rain free.”
Tuesday’s high should reach around 44 degrees, but temps will drop to 27 overnight into Wednesday, she said. The remainder of the week should warm up into the mid 50s for high temperatures with lows in the 30s.
