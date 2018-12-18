Temperatures are expected to slightly drop in the Killeen area this week but won’t last long, according to the National Weather Service regional office in Fort Worth.
Tuesday reached a high of 63 degrees but a high of 60 is in the forecast for today with a low of 47.
“It’s just a little bit above normal for this time of year,” said Bianca Villanueva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Central Texas typically sees a high of 50 degrees this time of year but temperatures are expected to climb back up into in the mid-60s Thursday and into the weekend.
Chances of rain increase to 40 percent today but are expected to dry out overnight.
“Temperatures will warm back up to 63 on Friday and into the end of the work week,” Villanueva said.
