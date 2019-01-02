Some cold rain throughout the day is the main weather problem in Killeen today according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
"We haven't received any reports of freezing rain or sleet from your area yet and temperatures are going to slowly increase throughout the day so you will really just see cold rain during the day," meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said. "Freezing rain is likely to happen more to the north of you, where temperatures are a bit cooler."
As of midnight to about 10 this morning, Killeen police had nine calls for service in reference to traffic accidents and no road closures, police said.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 38 degrees and a low of 34 degrees. The rain is expected to continue for much of the day, with perhaps a small break early this afternoon and in the middle of the night, according to Sanchez.
"Most places in your area will see less than half an inch of rainfall, with some areas receiving up to an inch of rainfall," she said. "The rain will continue tonight and into tomorrow (Thursday) morning."
Thursday will see rain chances of 90 percent in the morning before falling to 20 percent later in the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will reach a high of 45 degrees and a low of 35 degrees.
Weather for the remainder of the week is expected to stay sunny, with temperatures in the upper-50s to lower-60s.
