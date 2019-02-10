The near-freezing temperatures and light rainfall of this past weekend is coming to an end Monday night, according to the weather forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The rain chances from this morning were expected to fade away by noon, with just patches of fog remaining in the area throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures are also already beginning to climb back toward the 70s, with today's high temperature expected to be 49 degrees and the low temperature predicted to only hit 45 degrees.
Rain chances will make a final return Monday, with a 30 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m. and a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening before midnight. High temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees during the day and 42 degrees overnight.
Tuesday's skies are expected to remain sunny all day, all high temperatures will hover around 62 degrees. Low temperatures are expected to drop to 37 degrees Tuesday night.
Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies during the day and a high temperature of 65 degrees. As night sets in temperatures are expected to drop to 52 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies will roll in Thursday, along with a high temperature of 76 degrees. Skies will remain cloudy Thursday night and temperatures will again drop to 52 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.