The next 24 hours could bring hints of a winter wonderland to parts of Lampasas and Coryell counties, but Killeen will most likely just see a cold, rainy night.
According to meteorologist Matt Bishop of the National Weather Service, an upper level low pressure system will move in to the area tonight from the west, bringing low temperatures and the chance for winter weather. However, the greatest winter storm chances will be just to the west, where there is higher elevation, meaning people near Goldthwaite, 66 miles west of Killeen, and surrounding areas could see 1 to 2 inches of snow by Friday morning.
Locally, the low temperature tonight is expected to stay near 37 degrees, diminishing the chances for snow, although rain is expected through the night. Heavy winds can also be expected, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour tonight, according to the NWS.
Highs tomorrow are expected to return to the upper 40s, with the rain moving out by early afternoon. The wind will most likely stick around for most of Friday, with speeds projected to stay around 30 miles per hour.
