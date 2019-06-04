A new Killeen business held a grand opening this week, giving away a car in the process.
High Quality Collision Center held its grand opening Monday in Killeen. The grand opening had food, an appearance by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and giveaways.
One of the giveaways even involved a car. The collision center gave away a Chevrolet Malibu to Kayla Martin, a mother of six who is expecting another.
When asked why he wanted to give away the car, co-owner Ronald Cooke said, “I’ve always said once I get a place of my own, I want to do good for those around me and the community around me. I want to continue to do good for those around me.”
High Quality Collision Center is at 906 N. 8th St. in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.