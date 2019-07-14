It is going to be another hot and sunny week in the Killeen area this coming week, according to the forecast available from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
This week's high temperatures are expected to start out in the low 90s and continue to rise throughout the week. Today's high temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees while the low temperature is expected to drop to 73 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to climb to 96 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The low temperature is expected to only fall to 77 degrees.
The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to hit 99 degrees under clear skies. The low temperature is expected to drop to 76 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature will only reach 98 degrees under sunny skies, and the low temperature will stay around 76 degrees.
On Thursday the high is again expected to reach 98 degrees, while the low temperature is again predicted to hit 76 degrees.
