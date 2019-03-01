BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court decided Thursday afternoon that it will continue to search for a Democrat to fill a vacant justice of the peace seat.
This special meeting was called after Precinct 1 Commissioner Russell Schneider described that process as “incomplete” during their Monday meeting.
The commissioners are attempting to replace former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. The Killeen Democrat was removed from office on Feb. 15.
After reading the eligibility requirements to be a justice of the peace, Schneider sought to open the appointment process to all applicants — regardless of their political party.
“What that told me is if anyone in our community met those requirements and wanted to serve in that capacity, I believe they should at least be able to hand us an application … and at least be considered,” Schneider said. “Our process didn’t allow that.”
The commissioner motioned for an amended appointment process that allowed any interested person to apply for the vacant seat. That motion failed, with Schneider and Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson voting for it.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn as well as Commissioners John Driver and Bill Schumann dissented, killing the motion.
“This here will set a precedent across the county because the people in Killeen will feel that this court did not overturn their wishes,” said Driver, the Precinct 4 commissioner and a Democrat. “That’s very important that the people still have something to hold on to.”
Brown was elected in 2016 with 52 percent of the vote to 20-year Republican incumbent Garland Potvin’s 48 percent. She received 23,951 votes to his 21,949 votes.
The commissioners unanimously agreed on Feb. 19 to have the Bell County Democratic Party submit at least three candidates to be considered as the next justice of the peace in Precinct 4.
That process was meant, as Driver reiterated on Thursday, to protect the sanctity of the 2016 election.
The perception of the Commissioners Court overturning the electoral process was a concern, Blackburn said.
On Monday, Chris Rosenberg, the Democratic chairman, turned in four applications to the Commissioners Court.
They include Texas corrections officer Ernest Wilkerson, a recent write-in candidate for Bell County judge; veteran Louie Minor, a Democrat who ran for Precinct 4 commissioner in 2018; Nicola James, the president of the Bell County Democratic Women; and Killeen resident Daryl Keith Peters.
Blackburn said the commissioners are aiming to conduct interviews on Tuesday. Originally, the Commissioners Court had planned to hold interviews on Friday.
After the commissioners’ decision on Thursday, Rosenberg said she was feeling great.
“I’m so grateful to the Commissioners Court for doing the right thing,” she said. “They let their yes be yes, and I think they are trying to be fair to Democrats in Precinct 4. We appreciate how things turned out today.”
State law does not detail a process that a commissioners court must follow to fill a vacant elected position.
“Once this decision is made, we will be one court as we go through the process and do our due diligence to (appoint) the most qualified person,” Schneider said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.