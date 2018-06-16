The Killeen chapter of the NAACP held a worship ceremony and picnic at the Killeen Arts and Activity Center Saturday closing out this year’s Killeen Juneteenth celebrations.
Mistress of ceremony Debbie Nash-King, a Killeen council member, started the ceremony at 10 a.m., extended greetings on behalf of Mayor Jose. L. Segarra and the City Council of Killeen.
Gospel Travelers led praise and worship. The group sang “Glory, Glory, Hallelujah” and other gospel favorites as the congregation clapped, sang, and danced to the traditional songs.
After the last song, Nash-King talked about how her strength in God helped her when her husband passed away.
“I thought I was going to lose my mind when I lost my husband last year. I didn’t think I could make it, but God kept me,” she said.
Her husband, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Elijah King Jr., died in March 2017. Her faith in God continues to heal her heart, she said.
In his sermon, the Rev. Daniel Michael Jones sermon focused on Joshua and the River of Jordan. The Israelites put faith in a God and a new leader, said Jones, who applied this situation to the modern world.
“We would like things to be a bed of roses. A situation full of milk and honey, but ... that’s not the way it is,” Jones said. “Sometimes we find ourselves in situations that are difficult to handle. We don’t understand why this person died and this person is alive.”
After the sermon, Jones invited the congregation to come to the alter for prayer. Men, women and children received prayer from the guest speaker and the congregation.
Gospel Travelers closed out the service with “Touch the Hem of His Garment” and “Call Jesus.”
Pageant Coordinator Gladys Peterson thanked community leaders and the congregation for supporting the Juneteenth pageant and three-day celebration. Peterson and Roosevelt Huggins presented Jones with a Juneteenth plaque. Huggins invited the community to feast for a while and break bread at the Juneteenth picnic in the adjacent room.
“We do not have carry outs or aluminum foil,” Huggins said. “Eat your fill and go back and tell your neighbor.”
The service ended at 11:37 p.m. and the picnic went from noon to 2:30 p.m. The menu included brisket, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot links, pasta, baked beans, watermelon and desserts. The organization provided activities, horseback riding and a bounce house.
Juneteenth attendance has declined over the years, officials said.
“The crowd is not as large as it was last year maybe the year before, but you are here,” Huggins said. “It’s all about you, and without you, it’s all about him.”
“It’s about saving souls and praying with our brothers and sisters,” Nash-King said.
