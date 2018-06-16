1. Yes. The shortage of patrol officers will hurt KPD’s operational efficiency.

2. Yes. The department’s high vacancy rate reflects poorly on KPD and the city.

3. No. Departmental turnover is a problem, but KPD will make adjustments.

4. No. As long as the city is committed to solving the problem, it’s not a concern.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether staffing shortages will affect KPD’s effectiveness.

Vote

View Results