Crime Meeting 1

Lolita Gilmore, the organizer of the meetings, speaks to the crowd during the community coalition meeting on Monday.

 Hunter King | Herald

Crime and the loss of two grocery stores in north Killeen caused residents in the 76541 ZIP code to gather Monday evening for the second meeting to plan actions.

Fifteen criminal homicides have been reported in Killeen so far this year, according to Herald research. IGA Foodliner and H-E-B closed stores in north Killeen in August and September this year, respectively.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.