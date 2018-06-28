Central Texans have been busy giving blood, overcoming any fear of needles, all to help re-stock the shelves of blood centers after the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion that left one man dead and 15 others injured on Tuesday.
“It’s been busy, busy,” said Walter Linz, director of the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in Temple. “It’s been busy both from a patient perspective and with donors coming in to contribute to the community in a time of need.”
More than 200 people have donated blood this week alone at the center, which is far above normal, he said. On average, the center tries to collect 1,000 units a month.
“It’s a good thing to have all that great support,” Linz said. “Plus all the blood donated here stays here in the community.”
Linz said giving blood is just a good thing to do.
“It’s giving of yourself to help your fellow man,” he said. “It’s one of those wonderful things that people can do when they want to help. You never know who you’ve helped at the end of the day. It has an impact you’ll never see.”
He said that blood is needed not just for the recently injured but for the entire system to function.
Even with all our technology and advanced medicine, there is no substitute for red blood and platelets. “We either have it or we don’t,” Linz said.
Before the explosion in Gatesville the Blood Center already was on the low side in terms of supply, Linz said. “It created a situation where we were suddenly very, very low; but the good news is that the community came out in full support, and we were able to get blood from our sister hospitals.”
Linz said eligible donors should just try to make it a habit to donate a few times a year. After all, blood lasts just 42 days on the shelf, he said.
One nonprofit, based in Bedford, helps supply blood to north and central Texas.
“We like to remind people that the supply of blood that is already on the shelf is stressed by a traumatic event” like the explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital, said Linda Goelzer, director of public relations for Carter BloodCare. “Giving blood today or tomorrow is needed, but we encourage people to keep giving all summer and beyond.”
Goelzer said burn patients, in particular, require blood during recovery. “Burn patients use all three blood products: platelets, red cells and plasma,” she said. “They will be in the hospital for awhile so their blood needs will be ongoing, not to mention the needs of the busy, large hospitals in Central Texas.”
Carter BloodCare has partnered with H-E-B for 15 years for the “H-E-B Challenge.”
“We’ve collected as much as 600 units of blood, so it’s an amazing boost and helps us get through the summer,” Goelzer said.
Goelzer said one of the regular donors said it best: “It’s one of the most extraordinary things an ordinary person can do.”
Not everyone can give blood
- Before giving blood, staff members check the iron levels in a person’s blood. If it is too low, the person cannot give blood that day.
- A person has to weigh at least 110 pounds.
- Blood donation staff members also review medical history and medications because some medical issues can keep a person from donating blood.
- Bring a government-issued I.D. and make sure you’re feeling well.
Blood drives in Central Texas:
In addition to the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in Temple, which is open every Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m.-4 pm., several blood drives are being hosted in Central Texas.
Scott and White blood drives are listed on the Blood Center’s website: bswblood.com.
Carter BloodCare and H-E-B are hosting a number of blood drives in Central Texas.
Gatesville: Friday, June 29 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m at the H-E-B at 1207 Main St. For more information, call 254-865-8491.
Belton: Friday, June 29 from noon-6 p.m. at the H-E-B at 2509 N. Main St. For more information, call 254-939-0856.
Harker Heights: Sunday, July 1 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail. For more information, call 254-699-8411.
Copperas Cove: Tuesday, July 3 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the H-E-B at 2990 E. Highway 190. For more information, call 254-547-6333.
Temple: Thursday, July 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the H-E-B at 1314 W. Adams Avenue. For more information, call 254-773-4145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.