A Harker Heights salon owner is helping lead the charge to bring a community together for a single mother.
Last week, Killeen resident Tanisha Hill watched her life change before her eyes as a fire destroyed her home.
Hill managed to escape the home with her daughter, their pets and the clothes on their back, but many of their belongings were ruined.
The Killeen Fire Department, along with the Fort Hood Fire department, responded Dec. 2 to the house fire on the 1400 block of Gray Street, where they found heavy fire coming from the front windows of the residence. Four fire engines responded, and were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 30 minutes, but the house sustained heavy smoke and fire damage throughout. The fire was determined to be accidental, according to KFD Capt. Ethan Gingerich, who investigated the fire.
Now, Akeelah McDonald, Hill’s hairstylist, is doing what she can to help.
“[Hill] reached out to me and told me what happened with her house, and it’s not that it made me want to help, but I knew I needed to,” McDonald said Monday. “Someone needed to.”
McDonald posted a plea for donations on her social media, and says the response has been overwhelming. In fact, so many people dropped off donations to her salon that she began directing people straight to Hill’s hotel room.
“I’ve gotten so many Facebook messages from people wanting to give,” McDonald said. “Even when my fiance was delivering items that had been brought to the salon, he said there were tons of people already there giving.”
Donations of food, clothing and pet supplies are still appreciated for Hill and her 15-year-old daughter, who is also in need of school supplies.
According to McDonald, Hill’s daughter is home-schooled, and dreams of pursuing a career in cosmetology, but lost all of her school supplies and cosmetology books.
Even more, the two need a permanent place to live, McDonald said. The two received money from the American Red Cross, but that money was quickly spent on the cost of a hotel room in which to stay for the first couple of days. Donations have allowed Hill and her daughter to extend their stay in the hotel until Saturday, but they will have to find somewhere else to go after that.
Donations to help Hill can be made to her GoFundMe campaign, and anyone looking to donate specific goods can contact Hill at 312-415-5193 or 312-520-8671 to find out what the two need.
