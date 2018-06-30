People in need will be able to get a variety of services under one roof during the Community Day of Caring in Killeen on Monday, July 2.
“The Community Day of Caring is a free event meant to meet the needs of and minister to people in the community,” said Deborah Kimbrel with the Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church in Killeen, in a news release. “Clothing, basic haircuts, hair styling, manicures and a hot meal all will be offered under one roof.”
Just for fun will be live music and a bounce house for the kids.
The event will be held on Monday, July 2, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, Douse Community Center at 1000 Jefferies Ave., Killeen.
For more information, call 254-690-5030 or visit www.andersonchapelkilleen.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.