If approved in 30 days, 19 Killeen projects — including elderly transportation and street reconstruction — could be funded through the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership Program.
The Community Development Advisory Committee is asking the Killeen City Council to approve its fiscal year 2020 action plan. The committee oversees where both grant monies are applied.
The request also includes amending funds totaling $783,695 designated for the Bob Gilmore Senior Center reconstruction to construct a new facility on the same property.
Community Development Executive Director Leslie Hinkle said in a staff report, the senior center was approved for rehabilitation of the existing building, “however, a structural report concluded the building is not structurally feasible for rehabilitation; therefore, the use of CDBG funds are substantially changed from the original approved use.”
Through a Thursday email to the Herald, Hinkle wrote a vote by the council “is required by regulation to adopt the annual action plan. The federal government, in this case, HUD, allocates funding to eligible cities annually to meet local needs that address the national objectives of each grant program.”
On June 25, the first of two public hearings were held.
During the hearing, Hinkle, along with committee Chairwoman TaNeika Driver-Moultrie presented the council with the committee’s action plan.
“The community development block program has been around for a long time, since 1974, and it’s pretty much what they call the granddaddy of all the grant programs,” Hinkle said.
For fiscal year 2020, a total of $957,568.08 is allocated for “block grant activities,” such as public service and public facilities funding requests.
The funding sources for the Community Development Block Grant is $944,218 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and $13,350.08 from FY18 and FY19 completed projects and program income that “is available for use.”
Of the 19 total considerations, seven are from city departments, such as a $50,000 request from the community development department for the elderly transportation program and an application from public works requesting $357,629.50 for partial cost of reconstruction of Gilmer Street.
Hinkle said in her email; it is common for city entities to fund their projects with the block grant.
If approved by the council, the transportation program request would be fully funded, and only $175,000 of the Gilmer Street request will be recommended.
In matters of the HOME program, a total of $460,682.73 – $410,861.00 from HUD and $49,821.73 from previous housing loans – will go toward affordable housing programs.
Projects that are requesting funds solely out the HOME allocations are:
Bring Everyone In the Zone for $23,200 for client housing assistance (The advisory committee recommends the full amount), Families In Crisis for $129,791.40 for monthly rental assistance for clients on the Section 8 waiting list (The committee recommends $100,000.),
City of Killeen Community Development for $100,000 for the homebuyer assistance program (The committee recommends the full amount.), and
City of Killeen Community Development for $300,000 for a housing redevelopment program for the construction or “rehabilitation” of housing units in north Killeen (The committee recommends $129,785.31.).
Funding applications were submitted by March 29 and were presented to the committee for two days in May.
The next public hearing will be held July 23 during a council regular meeting.
